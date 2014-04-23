VANCOUVER, April 23 The Canadian unit of
McDonald's Corp has suspended all of its applications
under the country's temporary foreign worker program as its
undergoes a third party audit on its use, the restaurant chain
said on Wednesday.
The move comes after the fast-food giant was criticized in
media reports in recent weeks about its use of the Canadian
government plan, which allows companies to bring in foreign
workers for hard-to-fill jobs.
The restaurant chain said the freeze will not impact the
temporary foreign workers it employs who already have work
permits.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Meredith Mazzilli)