(Adds background on Easterbrook; adds portfolio manager quote)
By Anjali Athavaley
Jan 28 McDonald's Corp, fresh off one of
its worst financial years in decades, on Wednesday said Chief
Executive Officer Don Thompson would leave at the end of
February and be succeeded by Chief Brand Officer Steve
Easterbrook.
Shares in the world's biggest fast-food chain, which have
been underperforming major markets and several peers, jumped 3.2
percent in extended trading following the news.
Thompson, the 51-year-old former president of McDonald's USA
who took the global helm in July 2012, had the challenge of
adding to nearly nine years of sales gains at established
restaurants.
But the following September, McDonald's reported a decline
in same-store sales as it fought to hold on to customers with
changing tastes amid external pressures ranging from political
and economic turmoil in Europe to food safety scares in China.
"I don't think it was too much of a surprise. Maybe in the
timing but not the action," Sanford Bernstein analyst Sara
Senatore said. "This has been something that people have been
talking about for a while."
McDonald's warned last week that business would be weak in
the first half of 2015 and said it would cut its annual
construction budget to the lowest in more than five years as it
opens fewer restaurants in struggling markets.
In his role as chief brand officer, Easterbrook led
McDonald's digital initiatives and efforts to boost menu
innovation, according to a statement from the company. Industry
watchers also said his track record includes turning around the
company's business in the United Kingdom.
According to a 2008 story in the Guardian, that business was
stalling in the early 2000s, but it had a strong run under
Easterbrook, who took over as CEO in 2006 and refocused on the
core business of selling hamburgers.
"The UK has been a good market for them for a long time, but
it wasn't always," Senatore said. "He played a role in the
turnaround."
The question is can he turn around the company's brand,
particularly in the United States where it is losing share to
rivals such as Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Chipotle Mexican
Grill and other smaller, regional food outlets which are
seen as offering fresher and higher quality products.
Easterbrook has experience leading other restaurant chains.
In 2011, he left McDonald's and ran two UK-based restaurant
chains, PizzaExpress LTD, a British chain which markets itself
on quality and freshness, and later, Wagamama Ltd, a pan-Asian
restaurant chain modeled on Japanese ramen bars. He returned to
McDonald's in 2013.
Christopher Rowane, a portfolio manager at Bahl & Gaynor
Investment Counsel, which owns roughly a million shares of
McDonald's, said Easterbrook is a logical choice for the job.
"I think that it's very fitting that they've selected the
chief brand officer," he said. "This is really where we're
seeing a little bit of a vacancy in McDonald's. They're trying
to really find their brand to be able to drive same store sales
growth."
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley;
Editing by Savio D'Souza, Alan Crosby and Diane Craft)