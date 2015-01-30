(Adds details about Easterbroook's resume, McDonald's financial
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Jan 30 McDonald's Corp
franchisees have an urgent order for the fast-food giant's new
CEO - get back-to-basics. In interviews, franchisees and
advisors to restaurant owners say they hope the new chief will
shrink its huge menu to concentrate on burgers and fries.
McDonald's on Wednesday said Chief Brand Officer Steve
Easterbrook would replace Don Thompson as chief executive after
he had held the post just two and a half years.
Easterbrook, 47, turned around McDonald's operations in the
UK, where he was born, by refocusing on burgers and burnishing
the brand with an ad campaign that sought to debunk unflattering
rumors about its food, the company said.
A cricket enthusiast who earned a reputation among former UK
colleagues for being funny, fair and a lover of simplicity,
Easterbrook will also be the rare McDonald's CEO with experience
running other restaurant chains.
"I will be very curious to see if this new guy continues on
with what Thompson has been doing ... or if he will put some new
ideas in. I'm very hopeful," said Kathryn Slater-Carter, who
operates one of McDonald's restaurants in Daly City, California.
She declined to elaborate.
The world's largest restaurant chain by sales has more than
36,000 restaurants around the globe. Revenue, net income and
traffic all fell in 2014, as it struggled to appeal to younger
and more upscale diners who demand fresher, healthier fare.
During the last few years, McDonald's has expanded menus to
broaden appeal. While that effort initially boosted sales,
franchisees now blame sprawling menus for slowing service and
are calling on the chain to dump menu items ranging from
espresso to McWraps.
Thompson had moved to trim McDonald's menu, but franchisees
have said they want bigger changes, faster.
Even so, some skeptics questioned whether Easterbrook, an
insider with some two decades at the chain who takes the helm on
March 1, is the right person to make the tough decisions needed
to fix what ails the company.
GLOBAL CHOPS
Supporters find hope that fact that from 2011 to 2013,
Easterbrook ran PizzaExpress, a British chain that markets
itself on quality and freshness, and then became CEO at
Wagamama, a Japanese-inspired noodle chain, before returning to
McDonald's to oversee marketing, menus and technology.
Easterbrook's global chops may come in handy as the chain
fights to recover from a food scare in China that battered Asian
sales and wrestles with economic weakness and political upheaval
in Europe, its top revenue market. Its image in the United
States is also getting a drubbing from McDonald's burger
flippers, who have held frequent protests calling for higher
wages.
Richard Adams, a former McDonald's franchisee who now
consults current ones, said most U.S. McDonald's owners don't
have personal experience with Easterbrook but that they are
"cautiously optimistic" about his appointment.
Those same franchisees had a rough ride under Thompson.
Monthly sales at established U.S. restaurants increased in
just 12 of the 30 months he has held the top job.
McDonald's attempted to stem market share losses to smaller
and more nimble rivals ranging from Wendy's Co and
Burger King to Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chic-fil-A and
Five Guys Burgers and Fries with frequent specials and
giveaways.
Shares in burger chain Shake Shack Inc more than
doubled in its first day of trading on Friday, in a pointed
contrast with the lackluster performance of McDonald's, whose
shares are down 1.3 percent over the past year.
While discounting helped the parent company, which gets
franchise royalties based on revenues, they squeezed the
franchisee profits. Beyond that, a push to rebuild or remodel
restaurants burdened many franchisees with debt but didn't
always deliver a pop in sales.
'CHORUS OF NO'S'
Adams said morale among U.S. franchisees is at the lowest
point since the late 1990s, when overbuilding hurt franchisees.
"Made For You", a 90s-era burger customization program that
required investments of around $55,000 per outlet, made matters
worse by battering service speed and sales, Adams said.
Thompson revived bad memories of that era with a project
called "Create Your Taste," which he said would succeed where
"Made for You" had failed due to improved technology.
While Thompson said the plan would allow McDonald's to
become more like Chipotle and Subway by letting customers select
sandwich toppings, Adams said franchisees aren't buying in.
Their reaction to the plan, he said, has been "A chorus of
No's."
While most franchisees are reluctant to speak to the press,
they offered blunt recommendations in a survey published earlier
this month by Janney Capital Markets analyst Mark Kalinowski.
Change is "moving too slow, let's bite the bullet," one
survey respondent said.
They suggested dropping McCafe espresso drinks, which
critics say don't sell enough to pay for the electricity used by
the machines that make them. Thompson spearheaded McDonald's
domestic McCafe expansion during his stint as head of the U.S.
business.
They also want to cut the number of Happy Meal options, to
get rid of the hard-to-make McWraps and other poorly performing
menu items, and to eliminate redundant items such as the
McDouble and Double Cheeseburger.
"We just have no momentum any more," one franchisee said.
