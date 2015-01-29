(Adds details)
Jan 28 McDonald's Corp, fresh off one of
its worst financial years in decades, on Wednesday said Chief
Executive Officer Don Thompson would leave at the end of
February and be succeeded by Chief Brand Officer Steve
Easterbrook.
Shares in the world's biggest fast-food chain, which have
been underperforming major markets and several peers, jumped 3.2
percent in extended trading following the news.
Thompson, the 51-year-old former president of McDonald's USA
who took the global helm in July 2012, had the challenge of
adding to nearly nine years of sales gains at established
restaurants.
But the following September, McDonald's reported a decline
in same-store sales as it fought to hold on to customers with
changing tastes and amid external pressures ranging political
and economic turmoil in Europe to food safety scares in China.
"I don't think it was too much of a surprise. Maybe in the
timing but not the action," Sanford Bernstein analyst Sara
Senatore said. "This has been something that people have been
talking about for a while."
McDonald's warned last week that business would be weak in
the first half of 2015 and said it would cut its annual
construction budget to the lowest in more than five years as it
opens fewer restaurants in struggling markets.
The fast-food chain is also under pressure in the United
States from a surge in competition from upstarts such as Five
Guys Burgers and Fries, Chipotle Mexican Grill and other
smaller, regional food outlets which are seen as offering
fresher and higher quality products.
Easterbrook, who has been with the company since 1993, has
also served as president of McDonald's Europe.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Alan Crosby)