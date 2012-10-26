Oct 26 McDonald's Corp, which next month
will start selling packaged coffee in some of its restaurants in
Canada, has no current plans to sell bagged coffee in the United
States, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
News of the company's plans to sell the McCafe-branded
coffee in Canada came shortly after market watchers noticed that
McDonald's had filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
to use its McCafe brand for "ground and whole bean coffee."
That trademark filing launched speculation that the world's
biggest fast-food chain might offer bagged coffee in the United
States.
When asked if the company had plans to bring bagged coffee
to the United States, McDonald's spokeswoman Heather Oldani
said: "No, not at this time."
Profits at McDonald's have gotten a big boost from its
introduction of McCafe beverages, which include coffee and
espresso drinks like those popularized by Starbucks Corp.
Coffee chains such as Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts
sell packaged coffee through their shops and other retailers.
Shares in McDonald's were down 0.6 percent at $86.70 in
midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.