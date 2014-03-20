March 20 McDonald's Corp on Thursday
said its operations chief will retire later this year and won't
be replaced in that role, with the restaurant chain opting
instead to give additional responsibilities to two senior
executives.
Tim Fenton, 56, will step down as COO on Oct. 1 but stay on
as a special advisor to Chief Executive Officer Don Thompson.
Chief Financial Officer Pete Bensen, 51, will now also
oversee the global supply chain, development and franchising
functions. Steve Easterbrook, 46, global chief brand officer,
will also take on oversight of McDonald's restaurant solutions
group and corporate strategy, among other new roles.
