Sept 22 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc on
Thursday said it hired David Hoffmann, the McDonald's Corp
executive in charge of high-growth markets, including
China and Russia, to lead its U.S. and Canadian business.
Hoffmann, 48, is the latest long-time McDonald's executive
to leave the company, which is in the midst of a major
turnaround effort.
His departure after 22 years comes just weeks after the
hamburger chain said Michael Andres would retire as president of
McDonald's USA at the end of the year. Chief Administrative
Officer Pete Bensen retired on Sept. 2.
McDonald's said in a Sept. 21 regulatory filing that
Hoffmann failed to execute a non-compete agreement and forfeited
benefits, including all unvested cash and equity incentive
awards.
Joseph Erlinger, who had been the chief financial officer
for McDonald's high-growth markets, will succeed Hoffmann, who
starts his new position on Oct. 3.
