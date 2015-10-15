(Adds details)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Oct 14 Former Iowa science teacher
John Cisna, who says he lost 60 pounds on a six-month regimen of
McDonald's food and daily walks, has sparked outrage among
public health advocates for taking his story to U.S. schools on
the fast-food chain's dime.
The criticism comes as Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's Corp's
chief executive, fights to remake the 60-year-old chain
into what he calls a "modern, progressive burger company."
Part of that challenge is winning over youngsters who have
seen documentaries such as "Super Size Me" and "Fast Food
Nation," and as a result view McDonald's food as a contributor
to obesity, diabetes and other serious diseases.
Cisna has tried to counter that impression, first with a
book last year called "My McDonald's Diet: How I lost 37 pounds
in 90 days and became a viral media sensation," detailing an
experiment he said was created with his students. The goal was
to stay within strict calorie limits while eating items from the
hamburger chain's menu.
McDonald's hired Cisna as a "brand ambassador" earlier this
year and provides him a stipend for time and travel related to
his speaking engagements, spokeswoman Lisa McComb said. She
would not disclose the size of the payments, but said Cisna came
up with his experiment without help from McDonald's.
Thus far, Cisna has spoken mostly at the invitation of about
90 schools, predominantly colleges and high schools, said
McComb.
Among other things, his program includes a 20-minute
documentary "540 Meals: Choices Make the Difference" and a
teachers discussion guide, both of which were edited by
McDonald's, McComb said.
"John's story is not a weight loss plan, and we do not
recommend that anyone eat every meal at one restaurant every day
for an extended period," said McComb. "While the decision on how
schools choose to educate and inform their students is up to
them, we support John's desire as a teacher to provide students
with facts to make informed choices."
Cisna was not available for comment.
Critics say the program is a new attempt by McDonald's to
hook youngsters on unhealthy food. For example, Cisna says in
the video that careful planning allowed him to eat french fries
nearly every day.
"This is really beyond the pale in terms of its aggressive
marketing to kids," said Bettina Elias Siegel, a former lawyer,
who was first to write about Cisna's school program on her blog,
TheLunchTray.com.
Mark Noltner, an Illinois elementary school teacher, called
the program "a blatant decision by McDonald's to get their name
into schools with what is basically an infomercial for the
company."
McDonald's and its franchisees separately have come under
fire for sponsoring "McTeacher nights," in which teachers work
at a McDonald's serving food to students and their families,
with a portion of the evening's proceeds going back to their
schools.
On Wednesday, advocacy groups Corporate Accountability
International and the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood
joined with the National Education Association and more than 50
teachers unions to hold protests in Chicago and Los Angeles, and
call on Easterbrook to put a stop to brand-building school
fundraisers.
