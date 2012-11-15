* U.S. business president Jan Fields out after 35 years at
company
* Replaced by global chief restaurant officer Jeff Stratton
* Shares down 0.5 percent in premarket trade
By Martinne Geller
Nov 15 McDonald's Corp is replacing the
president of its U.S. business a week after it reported
disappointing global restaurant sales amid a loss of customers
to rival fast-food chains like Burger King and Taco Bell.
The company said on Thursday that Jan Fields, 57, who has
been with the company for more than 35 years and drove the
expansion of its McCafe drink menu, will be succeeded by Jeff
Stratton, currently global chief restaurant officer. The change
is effective Dec. 1, McDonald's said.
Last week, McDonald's reported its first monthly decline in
global restaurant sales in nine years.
Company spokeswoman Heidi Barker Sa Shekhem said Fields's
departure was "a business decision by senior management."
"We feel that now was the right time to make a change in
leadership for the U.S. business," Shekhem said. She said she
did not know Fields's future plans.
McDonald's replaced its chief executive officer in July,
after Jim Skinner retired, more than seven years after he took
the top post following the abrupt departures of two CEOs.
McDonald's shares slipped 43 cents, or 0.5 percent, to
$84.19 in early trading on Thursday. They touched a 52-week low
earlier this month after the company posted its first global
sales decline at established restaurants since March 2003.