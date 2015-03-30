FRANKFURT, March 30 McDonald's Corp is
introducing table service in Germany as it reinvents itself as a
"modern, progressive burger company" under new Chief Executive
Steve Easterbrook, it said on Monday.
Diners at its Frankfurt Airport restaurant in Germany, one
of the company's toughest markets, will now be able to be served
at their table after placing an order either at the front
counter, a digital kiosk or with waiter carrying a tablet PC.
"This is completely new for McDonald's," Thomas Brand, head
of development and restaurant innovation for Germany, told a
company magazine
The special edition was handed out to guests at the
reopening after renovation of the restaurant, McDonald's'
biggest in Germany, which has more than 500 seats.
Easterbrook, a Briton and 47-year-old company veteran, is
only the second non-American to take the job. His challenge is
to halt a slide in sales around the world.
Weakness in France and Germany contributed to a 1.1 percent
decline in comparable sales in Europe in the fourth quarter.
Britain, France, Russia and Germany together accounted for 67
percent of European revenue in 2013.
McDonald's said earlier this month it would remake itself
after competition from Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc,
Chick-fil-A and other chains bit into U.S. restaurant sales.
Easterbrook has already said McDonald's USA will switch to
chicken raised with fewer antibiotics, putting it more in step
with Chipotle and Chick-fil-A.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)