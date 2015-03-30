(Adds details on new U.S. food tests)
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, March 30 McDonald's Corp is
introducing table service in Germany as it reinvents itself as a
"modern, progressive burger company" under new Chief Executive
Steve Easterbrook.
The world's biggest fast-food chain has been testing myriad
new ideas, including kiosk ordering, custom burgers and even a
completely new restaurant brand in a bid to revive slumping
sales and better compete with more nimble chains ranging from
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to Burger King.
"This is where McDonald's is headed," Easterbrook said at a
McDonald's in the Frankfurt Airport that serves more than 1
million customers a year.
Diners at that restaurant can now choose to be served at
their table after placing an order at the front counter, via a
digital kiosk or with a waiter carrying a tablet computer.
McDonald's has tested table service in other markets, a
spokeswoman told Reuters.
Easterbrook, 47, made the announcement at the reopening of
the restaurant, which is Germany's biggest with more than 500
seats. Germany has been a challenging market for McDonald's,
which has struggled to find the right recipe for selling to the
nation's health- and cost-conscious diners.
McDonald's executives have identified its priority
turnaround markets as Germany, Japan, Australia and the United
States, where it plans to expand a custom hamburger program
called "Create Your Taste" and next month will start testing
all-day breakfast in San Diego.
Easterbrook, a Briton who took the helm on March 1, is the
second non-American to take the job. His challenge is to halt a
slide in sales around the world.
Weakness in France and Germany, which has almost 1,500
restaurants, contributed to a 1.1 percent decline in comparable
sales in Europe in the fourth quarter. Britain, France, Russia
and Germany together accounted for 67 percent of European
revenue in 2013.
McDonald's said earlier this month it would remake itself
after competition from Chipotle, Chick-fil-A and other chains
bit into U.S. restaurant sales. Easterbrook has already said
McDonald's USA will switch to chicken raised with fewer
antibiotics, putting it more in step with Chipotle and
Chick-fil-A.
Easterbrook did not take media questions at the event.
In meetings with financial analysts last week, the new CEO
called himself an "internal activist" and said he would look at
everything that could create shareholder value, including cost
cutting and a real estate investment trust but said he had not
yet committed to a strategy, analysts said.
