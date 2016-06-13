(Adds no tax incentives involved)
June 13 McDonald's Corp, working to
remake itself as a "modern, progressive burger company," will
move its corporate headquarters from an Illinois suburb to the
former home of Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Studios in downtown Chicago
by the spring of 2018.
The move marks a homecoming for the world's biggest
restaurant chain, which was headquartered in Chicago from 1955
to 1971. No tax incentives were involved in the move, a
spokeswoman said.
"Moving our headquarters to Chicago is another significant
step in our journey to build a better McDonald's," Chief
Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook said in a statement.
Easterbrook said the move would bring the company closer to
customers and offer employees an exciting work environment. The
new headquarters also will house Hamburger University, one of
seven worldwide McDonald's employee training centers.
Several high-profile U.S. corporations are returning to
cities in a bid to attract young talent. Another big company,
General Electric Co, announced this year it would move
its headquarters to Boston from Fairfield, Connecticut.
Crain's Chicago Business first reported McDonald's plan to
relocate to 1045 W. Randolph Street in Chicago's West Loop
neighborhood. McDonald's confirmed that plan on Monday.
Easterbrook took the helm at McDonald's in March 2015 and
has begun reviving sales and profits by cutting costs,
simplifying menus and rolling out all-day breakfast in the
United States.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
David Gregorio and Andrew Hay)