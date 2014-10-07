TOKYO Oct 7 Mcdonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd said it would hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Tuesday to brief on its earnings forecasts for the year ending Dec. 31.

Chief Executive Officer Sarah Casanova will attend.

The company, held 49.9 percent by McDonald's Corp, in July withdrew its earnings guidance after a food scare in China that pummelled its sales.

Before the withdrawal, McDonald's Japan had forecast an operating profit of 11.7 billion yen ($107 million) and net profit of 6 billion yen for the year. (1 US dollar = 109.0800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)