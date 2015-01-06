TOKYO Jan 7 McDonald's Japan will hold
a news conference Wednesday to explain developments surrounding
its latest chicken nugget woes and the steps it will take to
improve food safety, public broadcaster NHK reported.
A 3 to 4 cm piece of vinyl was found in a Chicken McNugget
sold at a McDonald's outlet in Aomori, northern Japan at the
weekend. In response, McDonald's halted sales of nuggets made at
a Thai plant on the same day that the contaminated nugget was
produced, the company has said.
Last summer, McDonald's Japan switched its sourcing of
nuggets to three plants in Thailand following a food safety
scandal at the Chinese supplier of chicken for its
McNuggets.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher)