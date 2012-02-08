A man walks past a McDonald's outlet in Beijing in this April 2, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV/Files

McDonald's Corp reported a better-than-expected rise in January sales at established restaurants across the globe, as strength in the United States helped offset the impact of economic weakness in Europe.

The world's biggest hamburger chain said Wednesday that sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 6.7 percent globally. Analysts were looking for an increase of 5.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Europe turned in a same-restaurant sales increase of 4.0 percent, below the 4.6 percent rise analysts had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Europe accounts for 40 percent of McDonald's revenue and has been struggling with debt woes and demand-denting austerity measures in some countries. Even though sales were less than expected in January, McDonald's has been ahead of rivals in recent months, helped by competitive prices, new products and restaurant renovations.

U.S. same-restaurant sales were up 7.8 percent, above analysts' call for a lift of 7.3 percent.

Sales in its Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) 7.3 percent, above the analysts' forecast for an increase of 5.8 percent.

McDonald's shares rose to $101.34 in premarket trading from Tuesday's New York Stock Exchange close of $100.91.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen Bavdek)