A worker drills a hole underneath the McDonald's brand sign at a store of the global fast food chain in Berlin February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

McDonald's Corp reported global February sales at established restaurants that missed Wall Street's target, primarily on European weakness, and warned that economic uncertainty could hamper profit growth.

Shares in McDonald's, one of the top-performing restaurant chains, fell 3.5 percent in premarket trading.

"The current operating environment includes persistent economic uncertainty, austerity measures in Europe and commodity and labor cost pressures, particularly in the U.S. These challenges are expected to impact the company's first-quarter operating income growth," McDonald's said in a statement.

The world's biggest hamburger chain said on Thursday that sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 7.5 percent globally.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for a worldwide sales gain of 7.7 percent, while those polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a gain of 8.2 percent.

Europe, which just edges out the United States as McDonald's biggest market for revenue, saw sales rise 4 percent. Analysts were expecting the region to gain more than 6 percent.

McDonald's said severe winter weather also hurt sales in the region, where top performers included Britain and Russia.

McDonald's, Starbucks Corp and some other large U.S. companies have reported weakness in Europe.

Sales in its Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa unit rose just 2.4 percent, missing analysts' calls for an increase of around 8 percent.

Softness in Japan and the shift in timing of the Chinese New Year affected results.

Same-restaurant sales in the United States jumped 11.1 percent, far better than the roughly 8 percent gain expected by analysts. Domestic sales got a boost from Chicken McBites, beverages, breakfast and Filet-O-Fish sandwiches.

McDonald's shares, which closed at $100.18 on Wednesday, fell to $96.68 in premarket trading.

