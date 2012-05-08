May 8 McDonald's Corp reported a smaller-than-expected rise in April sales at established restaurants across the globe, with comparable sales up 3.3 percent in the United States.

The world's biggest hamburger chain said on Tuesday that sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 3.3 percent globally.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for a worldwide sales gain of 4 percent, while those polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a gain of 4.3 percent.