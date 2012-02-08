Feb 8 McDonald's Corp reported a
better-than-expected rise in January sales at established
restaurants across the globe, as strength in the United States
helped offset the impact of economic weakness in Europe.
The world's biggest hamburger chain said Wednesday that
sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 6.7 percent
globally. Analysts were looking for an increase of 5.9 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Europe turned in a same-restaurant sales increase of 4.0
percent, below the 4.6 percent rise analysts had forecast,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Europe accounts for 40 percent of McDonald's revenue and has
been struggling with debt woes and demand-denting austerity
measures in some countries. Even though sales were less than
expected in January, McDonald's has been ahead of rivals in
recent months, helped by competitive prices, new products and
restaurant renovations.
U.S. same-restaurant sales were up 7.8 percent, above
analysts' call for a lift of 7.3 percent.
Sales in its Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA)
7.3 percent, above the analysts' forecast for an increase of 5.8
percent.
McDonald's shares rose to $101.34 in premarket trading from
Tuesday's New York Stock Exchange close of $100.91.