April 16 McDonald's Corp will promote
Tim Fenton, currently president of its Asia, Pacific, Middle
East and Africa (APMEA) unit, to the post of chief operating
officer effective July 1, the world's biggest fast-food chain
said on Monday.
The COO post at McDonald's is traditionally seen as a
proving ground for candidates for the company's top job.
Fenton, 54, will succeed COO Don Thompson, who will become
McDonald's president and chief executive on July 1, following
the retirement of current CEO Jim Skinner.
McDonald's said that both Skinner and Thompson recommended
Fenton for the COO position.
In his nearly 40-year career with McDonald's, Fenton has
held leadership roles in Europe, the United States and APMEA,
McDonald's said.
Shares of McDonald's were down 0.5 percent at $96.48 on the
New York Stock Exchange.