Waymo retires Firefly to focus on mass-produced vehicles
June 13 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo said it is retiring its line of Firefly test vehicles to focus on integrating its technology into mass-produced vehicles.
Dec 8 McDonald's Corp reported a bigger-than-expected rise in worldwide November sales at established restaurants, led by big gains in Japan, China and a strong showing in Europe, its top revenue market.
The world's biggest hamburger chain said sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 7.4 percent globally. Analysts were looking for an increase of 4.6 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Same-restaurant sales in Europe rose 6.5 percent.
June 13 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo said it is retiring its line of Firefly test vehicles to focus on integrating its technology into mass-produced vehicles.
June 13 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it closed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo Inc's core business and that Marissa Mayer, chief executive of the internet company, had resigned.