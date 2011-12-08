Dec 8 McDonald's Corp reported a bigger-than-expected rise in worldwide November sales at established restaurants, led by big gains in Japan, China and a strong showing in Europe, its top revenue market.

The world's biggest hamburger chain said sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 7.4 percent globally. Analysts were looking for an increase of 4.6 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Same-restaurant sales in Europe rose 6.5 percent.