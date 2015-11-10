NEW YORK, Nov 10 (IFR) - S&P downgraded the credit rating of
McDonald's one notch on Tuesday after the burger giant said it
would increase debt to return US$10bn of cash to shareholders by
the end of next year.
The agency lowered its rating to BBB+ from A- following the
announcement and said it expects debt-to-Ebitda to increase to
low to mid-3x in 2016-17, up from mid-2x currently.
S&P noted the "significant and rapid shift in financial
policy" by McDonald's, which also announced plans to increase
its fourth-quarter dividend by 5%.
"We think results will benefit from cost reductions, but we
believe McDonald's will continue to keep a high priority on
allocating capital to shareholders, even as they execute on new
strategies to improve operations in key markets," it said.
The reaction across the McDonald's bond curve was mixed.
The 3.375% May 2025s widened 9bp to a spread of 139bp, while
other notes including the longer dated 4.6% May 2045s tightened
between 5bp and 7bp, according to MarketAxess data.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)