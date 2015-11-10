Nov 10 McDonald's Corp is expected to
announce early results from its domestic all-day breakfast push,
give a verdict on whether it will spin off its U.S. real estate
and announce a dividend increase at its investor meeting on
Tuesday.
Shares in the world's biggest restaurant chain have been
trading at record highs since Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook
said on Oct. 22 that a rebound in quarterly sales at established
restaurants showed his turnaround plan was beginning to take
hold.
McDonald's launched all-day breakfast on Oct. 6 in the
United States, its top profit market.
The move, hailed by so-called "breakfastarians," has irked
some restaurant operators. They complained in a survey that
all-day breakfast has complicated kitchen operations, slowed
service and prompted diners to choose less-expensive breakfast
items over higher-priced lunch and dinner options.
Still, the median estimate from 29 U.S. franchisees polled
by Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski predicted that all-day
breakfast would boost this quarter's domestic same-restaurant
sales by 1.5 percent.
Analysts anticipated that the recent sales improvement
should ease pressure on McDonald's to put its U.S. properties
into a real estate investment trust (REIT).
That move has been promoted by activist investor Larry
Robbins, CEO of Glenview Capital Management, who believes it
could unlock more than $20 billion in value.
Real estate historically has been an important part of
McDonald's business. The company collects rents from franchisees
and those payments have increased 26 percent from 2009 to 2014.
Last year, when company sales and profits dropped, rents
accounted for more than 22 percent of McDonald's total revenue.
The "rent and royalty income we receive from franchisees
provides a stable revenue stream that has relatively low costs
and enables us to return significant cash to shareholders,"
McDonald's said in its 2014 annual report.
Some experts say McDonald's stellar credit rating could
result in real estate returns that are too low to be attractive.
And, the Internal Revenue Service recently signaled that REITs
and other corporate spinoffs may violate rules aimed at
preventing companies from avoiding taxes.
"It's difficult to see McDonald's wanting to meaningfully
change this successful long-term approach. That said, never say
never!" said Kalinowski, who expects the chain to raise its
quarterly dividend to 89 cents per share from 85 cents.
Shares in the chain, whose New York City investor meeting
was targeted by workers protesting for higher wages, were
roughly flat at $113.14 in morning trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)