(Adds details all-day breakfast, executive comments)
By Lisa Baertlein
Nov 10 McDonald's Corp will not spin off
its properties into a real estate investment trust (REIT), Chief
Executive Steve Easterbrook said at the company's investor
meeting on Tuesday.
The announcement came as executives at the world's biggest
fast-food company by sales laid out plans for luring back
diners, cutting more costs, shifting restaurant ownership to
franchisees and returning more cash to investors.
After significant deliberation, Easterbrook said, company
leaders determined that a REIT was not the best interest of
shareholders. The potential upside was not compelling and the
risks were too great, he said.
Larry Robbins, chief executive of shareholder Glenview
Capital Management, had lobbied for the REIT.
Real estate is an important part of McDonald's business. The
company collects rents from franchisees and those payments
increased 26 percent from 2009 to 2014. Last year, when sales
and profits dropped, rents accounted for more than 22 percent of
McDonald's total revenue.
McDonald's shares have been trading at record highs since
Easterbrook said on Oct. 22 that a rebound in quarterly sales at
established restaurants showed his turnaround plan was beginning
to take hold.
McDonald's executives are searching for ways to bring more
diners through the chain's doors. They reported that all-day
breakfast in the United States is performing well since being
launched on Oct. 6. They also are rethinking value menus and
planning more restaurant renovations.
The breakfast expansion, hailed by so-called
"breakfastarians," irked some restaurant operators who worried
that it would slow service and ding sales of more profitable
lunch and dinner items.
"All-day breakfast will be our next growth platform," said
McDonald's USA President Mike Andres. He and other executives
declined to quantify the sales lift from the new program.
McDonald's also announced plans to step up restaurant sales
to franchisees and to cut even more costs.
The company whet investor appetite by raising its quarterly
dividend to 89 cents per share from 85 cents. Executives said
McDonald's would take on additional debt to help fund its plan
to give more money back to shareholders through share buybacks
and other programs.
For 2016, McDonald's expects overall restaurant sales to
increase 3 percent to 5 percent and operating income to grow 5
percent to 7 percent, excluding charges.
Shares of the chain, which was among the fast-food companies
targeted in a multicity protests for higher wages on Tuesday,
closed little changed at $113.22.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli, Bernard Orr and Steve Orlofsky)