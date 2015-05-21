By Lisa Baertlein and Ross Kerber
| LOS ANGELES/BOSTON
LOS ANGELES/BOSTON May 21 McDonald's Corp
shareholders will vote Thursday on a proposal that would
make it easier to nominate directors to the board of the
fast-food chain, which is in turnaround mode after losing
customers and sales to competition and after internal missteps.
Investor support for such new director nomination rules,
referred to as "proxy access," is growing.
The California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers)
and the New York City Pension Funds have urged shareholders to
vote for proxy access at McDonald's, and influential proxy
advisory firms Institutional Investor Services and Glass Lewis &
Co have recommended that their clients support it.
Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc, major investors that hold
significant stakes in McDonald's, have publicly backed proxy
access.
McDonald's opposes the proposal, which was filed by the UAW
Retiree Medical Benefits Trust.
"We believe that making McDonald's leadership at the board
level more accountable to shareholders ensures that the board is
the strongest it can be to usher in a new chapter of prosperity
for the benefit of the company, its employees, and
shareholders," said Meredith Miller, chief corporate governance
officer, UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust.
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and three other
officials who are fiduciaries to public pension funds with a
total of $860 billion in assets are challenging McDonald's and
other companies on stock buybacks.
Stringer called proxy access at McDonald's "the perfect
antidote for a board whose turnaround plan prioritizes share
buybacks over long-term value creation."
The proxy access thresholds proposed at McDonald's would
allow groups of shareholders holding at least three percent of
company stock for at least three years to be able to list
director candidates on company proxy materials. That would give
longer-term shareholders with limited resources more power to
hold directors accountable, Miller said.
McDonald's encouraged shareholders to reject the proposal,
which it said is "unnecessary and potentially harmful to the
company at this time."
McDonald's said it has robust corporate governance practices
that provide shareholders with the ability to effectively voice
their views with the board and vote on critical matters.
The vote on the proposal comes shortly after activist hedge
fund investors such as Jana Partners LLC and Corvex Management
LP disclosed new stakes in McDonald's.
Among other things, experts said activists are unlikely to
benefit from the proposal because they tend to be short-term
investors.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken
Wills)