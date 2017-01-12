Jan 12 McDonald's Corp is inviting bids
for a significant stake in its Japan unit McDonald's Holdings Co
Japan Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the situation.
The fast-food company owns just under 50 percent of its
Japanese unit, and is looking to sell up to 33 percent, with
bids due next week, the report said. on.wsj.com/2jmINjh
A number of private-equity firms are considering bids, the
report said.
Morgan Stanley is running the sale, the newspaper reported,
citing one of the sources.
McDonald's - which last week agreed to sell the bulk of its
China and Hong Kong business to state-backed conglomerate CITIC
Ltd and Carlyle Group LP - said in January last
year that it is looking to sell a portion of its stake in its
Japanese business.
The company did not immediately respond to requests for
comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)