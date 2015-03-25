TOKYO, March 25 The Japanese unit of McDonald's
Corp said it will announce its full-year outlook in
mid-April after postponing its usual annual forecast amid a
series of food safety scandals, according to people who attended
an annual general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday.
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Chief Executive
Sarah Casanova apologised to shareholders for the string of
problems at the chain, they said. The company in February
announced an operating loss of 6.7 billion yen ($57 million) for
2014 on a 14 percent decline in revenue to 222.3 billion yen,
without issuing earnings guidance for this year.
Shareholders voted to accept board members proposed by the
company, the people who attended the meeting said. The meeting
was only open to shareholders.
The CtW Investment Group, which advises union pension funds
that hold a small percentage of McDonald's Corp shares, had
previously called on the company to hire independent board
members and replace insiders.
The Japan unit, 49.9 percent-owned by McDonald's Corp, was
hit last year after a major Chinese supplier of chicken was
found to have been in breach of food safety standards. It ran
into problems again in January when some customers found foreign
objects, including a tooth, in their food.
The company was also forced to temporarily ration fries due
to labour disputes at U.S. West Coast ports and take the costly
step of shipping some by air.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)