TOKYO, April 16 The Japanese unit of McDonald's Corp said on Thursday it expects its losses to widen this year as it struggles to bring back customers after a series of food safety scandals.

The company also announced turnaround measures including plans to renovate stores, close underperforming outlets and cut costs.

McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd forecast an operating loss of 25 billion yen ($210 million) in 2015, following a loss of 6.71 billion yen last year. The average estimate of two analysts was a loss of 7.95 billion yen, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The fast-food chain expects revenue to slide 10 percent to 200 billion yen and a net loss of 38 billion yen, compared with a 21.84 billion yen net loss last year.

McDonald's Japan reported its 2014 results in February but did not give its customary earnings guidance at the time. ($1 = 119.3600 yen)