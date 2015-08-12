TOKYO Aug 12 The Japan unit of McDonald's
Corp's said it slid deep into losses in the first six
months of the year, as customers stayed away after a string of
safety scandals and the fast-food chain booked store closure and
other restructuring costs.
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd on Wednesday
reported a net loss of 26.22 billion yen ($210 million) in its
January-June fiscal first half, compared with a 1.85 billion yen
profit a year ago. Earlier this year it booked a net loss of
14.6 billion yen for the first three months of 2015.
The first-half loss report comes as McDonald's Japan, led by
Chief Executive Sarah Casanova, seeks to halt a streak of
double-digit declines in monthly sales. The problems date back
to July 2014, when a major Chinese supplier of chicken was
accused of food-safety violations in a series of scares.
First-half revenue skidded 30 percent from the same period a
year ago, the company said. For January-March, revenue fell 34
percent, it reported earlier this year.
($1 = 124.8400 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Kenneth Maxwell)