TOKYO, Feb 5 The Japanese unit of McDonald's
Corp booked its first annual operating loss since going
public in 2001 and its January sales plunged by a record 39
percent as food safety scandals drove customers away.
The earnings pain, made worse by a shortage of french fries
late last year, is likely to continue with analysts saying they
do not expect a quick turnaround in a country where consumers
are highly attuned to food quality issues.
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan), which operates the
fast food chain's second-largest restaurant network after the
United States, did not give its customary earnings guidance but
said it hoped to issue full-year forecasts by end-March.
The unit booked an operating loss of 6.7 billion yen ($57
million) in 2014, compared with an operating profit of 11.5
billion yen a year earlier.
Revenue tumbled 14 percent, the seventh straight year of
decline.
The problems are an added distraction for McDonald's Corp,
the world's largest restaurant chain by sales, which last month
replaced its CEO with Chief Brand Officer Steve Easterbrook
following one of its worst financial years in decades.
The Japan unit, 49.9 percent owned by McDonald's Corp, was
hit last year after a major Chinese supplier of chicken was
found to have been in breach of food safety standards. It was
then forced to temporarily ration fries due to labour disputes
at U.S. West Coast ports and take the costly step of shipping
some by air.
Quality issues arose again last month with the news that
customers had found foreign objects, including a tooth, in their
food. January figures showed customer numbers down 29 percent
from a year earlier.
McDonald's Japan Chief Executive Sarah Casanova said the
company was determined to restore its reputation.
"We serve billions of menu items every year and in the food
industry we understand these kind of issues should never happen.
It's our responsibility to do everything we can to obtain as
close to zero as possible," she told an earnings briefing.
The problems prompted Casanova last month to shift oversight
of the supply chain to the chief financial
officer.
The company has also announced plans for third-party
inspections of its kitchens, fresh training for staff and
sharing of information about suppliers on its website.
Shares in McDonald's Japan fell 1 percent prior to the
earnings release. They have lost around 12 percent since last
year's peak in June.
($1 = 117.1100 yen)
