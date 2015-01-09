TOKYO Jan 9 The operator of McDonald's in Japan
said on Friday that same-store sales plunged 21 percent in
December from a year earlier after it was hit by a shortage of
french fries.
McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd restricted sales
of french fries to small servings only from Dec. 17 through Jan.
4, as a labour dispute at U.S. West Coast ports delayed
imports.
In a new blow, the company also disclosed this week that
customers had found objects including a human tooth and plastic
in its products, reigniting safety fears.
Monthly sales have suffered double-digit percentage falls
since July following a food safety scandal at a Chinese supplier
of chicken for its McNuggets. Sales at stores open at least 13
months slid a record 25 percent in August.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)