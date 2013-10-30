By Phil Wahba and Lisa Baertlein
Oct 30 McDonald's Corp and Kraft Foods
Group Inc plan in 2014 to test sales of McCafe-branded
packaged coffees at grocery stores and other retail locations in
multiple U.S. markets, the companies said on Wednesday.
The tests will include packages of whole bean and ground
coffee as well as "single-cup" options, which typically include
K-cups for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' popular
Keurig brewer. Test markets and pricing were not disclosed.
"We want to work with McDonald's to help consumers enjoy
McCafe premium coffee in the comfort and convenience of their
own homes," Kraft Foods CEO Tony Vernon told analysts on a
conference call, disclosing the test for the first time. Kraft
will handle the marketing and distribution of the McDonald's
brand coffee.
McDonald's said in a statement it was "building on the
momentum of our McCafe beverages in our restaurants by expanding
these options."
Sales at McDonald's have gotten a big boost from its
introduction of McCafe beverages, which include coffee and
espresso drinks like those popularized by Starbucks Corp
. Coffee chains such as Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts
sell packaged coffee and K-cups through their shops and other
retailers.
McDonald's last year starting selling packaged coffee at
some of its Canadian restaurants.
Kraft got back into the U.S. premium grocery coffee business
in August 2011, with a deal to sell Gevalia coffee in
supermarkets. Vernon said on the call Gevalia sales have
exceeded company expectations.
Kraft had a contentious split with Starbucks in March 2011.
Starbucks on Wednesday said it expected to resolve its dispute
before the end of calendar 2013.