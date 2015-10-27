Oct 27 McDonald's Corp has asked a U.S.
judge to reject a subpoena from the National Labor Relations
Board in its case claiming the company is a "joint employer" of
franchise workers, saying the requests are unfair and costly.
In a filing in U.S. court in Manhattan on Monday, McDonald's
said it had spent more than $1 million over the last few months
producing over 160,000 pages of documents in response to the
subpoena, even though the company says it will owe no more than
about $50,000 if it is found liable for alleged labor violations
at 29 franchises in five states.
While McDonald's is not facing a large payout to workers,
the case is of critical importance to the fast food giant and
other franchisors, since a finding of joint employment would
force such companies to bargain with unions and could impact the
very basis of the franchise model.
The NLRB's general counsel, which is comparable to a
prosecutor's office, is seeking emails and other documents from
more than 50 McDonald's executives and employees who work
directly with franchise owners.
"The General Counsel's subpoena to McDonald's is, we
believe, one of the most burdensome in the history of the
agency," the company's lawyers wrote.
The filing came ahead of a court hearing scheduled for
Thursday before U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon. A trial in
the underlying case is scheduled to begin before an NLRB judge
in New York in January. The dispute, which will likely end up
before the five-member board and then federal appeals courts,
could drag on for years, McDonald's said on Monday.
The general counsel's subpoena also seeks information on
McDonald's involvement in countering union-backed nationwide
protests seeking a $15 minimum wage for fast food workers, which
it says could indicate a joint employment relationship.
An NLRB spokeswoman declined to comment.
NLRB lawyers in court papers filed in September said the
subpoena was appropriate because it stemmed from evidence the
general counsel had already uncovered suggesting McDonald's
exerts a significant amount of control over the working
conditions of franchise employees.
The board in an August decision in Browning-Ferris
Industries Inc tossed out a 30-year-old standard defining joint
employment as "direct and immediate control" over the working
conditions of contract employees. The NLRB said that even the
potential to control factors such as wages and discipline could
be enough, though it did not say that rule necessarily applied
to franchises.
The case is NLRB v. McDonald's USA LLC, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-mc-0322.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Christian Plumb)