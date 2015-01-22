(Adds McDonald's and worker comment)
By Lisa Baertlein
Jan 22 Former McDonald's Corp workers in
Virginia filed a civil rights lawsuit Thursday against the
world's largest fast-food chain and owner of restaurants where
they worked in the latest bid to hold it legally responsible for
the actions of its franchisees.
Nine African-American and one Hispanic worker claimed they
were subjected to "rampant racial and sexual harassment" by
supervisors at three restaurants run by McDonald's franchisee
Michael Simon, who operates as Soweva Co.
The workers also alleged wrongful termination in the
lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Virginia.
Soweva began operating the restaurants at the end of 2013.
Among other claims, the workers said Soweva supervisors told
the mostly African-American staff it was "too dark" in the
restaurants, and that it was necessary to replace employees to
"get the ghetto out of the store."
Plaintiff Katrina Stanfield, speaking on a conference call
with reporters, said one supervisor touched workers
inappropriately and sent them naked photos of himself.
When she complained about the discrimination and dismissals
to McDonald's corporate office, Stanfield said she received no
response.
"I still don't understand why McDonald's did nothing,"
Stanfield said.
A worker in one of Simon's restaurants referred Reuters to
McDonald's Corp, which declined to comment on the allegations
and said it would review the matter.
"McDonald's has a long-standing history of embracing the
diversity ... and discrimination is completely inconsistent with
our values," the company said in a statement.
The lawsuit alleged that McDonald's has control over nearly
every aspect of its franchised restaurants' operations,
including hiring, firing, wage-setting, scheduling, training and
discipline.
Paul Smith, an associate at Patterson Harkavy LLP who
represents the workers, said courts look to the degree of
control over franchisee operations when determining if a
franchisor is a joint employer.
About a month ago, the general counsel of the U.S. National
Labor Relations Board (NLRB) filed a complaint against
McDonald's Corp, which could hold it liable for violations by
its franchisees. Restaurant workers from across the country
claimed they were fired or intimidated for participating in
union activities or in protests for higher wages.
The outcome of those cases could affect a wide swath of
industries, including hotel chains, manufacturers and
construction firms.
Pending class-action lawsuits filed last year in California,
Michigan and New York also seek to hold McDonald's responsible
for alleged wage theft and other violations by franchisees.
(Additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Bernadette Baum)