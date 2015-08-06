LOS ANGELES Aug 6 McDonald's Corp said
on Thursday it laid off in July 135 employees at its U.S.
headquarters and 90 corporate employees posted overseas as part
of a major restructuring at the fast-food chain, which has been
fighting to reverse a long sales slump.
McDonald's Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook in May
announced plans cut $300 million in costs by the end of 2017 as
part of a corporate reset that includes simplifying and
streamlining operations to make the company more nimble in an
intensely competitive market.
"We do not take decisions that impact jobs lightly, but we
committed in May to implement meaningful changes to reset our
business, remove layers and find cost efficiencies, and we are
acting with a sense of urgency on that commitment," McDonald's
spokeswoman Heidi Barker Sa Shekhem said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)