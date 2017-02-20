HONG KONG Feb 20 The Hong Kong Confederation of
Trade Unions (HKCTU) warned that McDonald's Corp's
up-to-$2.1 billion sale of its Hong Kong and China operations
could hit workers' pay, adding to growing criticism of the deal
on the mainland and elsewhere.
The fast-food giant said last month it had agreed to sell
the bulk of its China and Hong Kong business to state-backed
conglomerate CITIC Ltd and U.S. private equity firm Carlyle
Group LP in a deal that will see the consortium act as the
master franchisee for a 20-year period.
The HKCTU's statement on Monday comes just days after a
Chinese consultancy, Hejun Vanguard Group, filed a formal
complaint with China's Ministry of Commerce also claiming the
decision to move to a master-franchisee model may hurt its
120,000 workers in China, as well as consumers.
The union group said the deal would put further pressure on
pay at the U.S. company's Hong Kong outlets, where many workers
earn just above the current minimum wage of HK$32.5 ($4.20) per
hour. The group represents 90 affiliate organisations and
170,000 members.
"In other countries where McDonald's has sold a large stake
of its business, the resulting model has placed enormous
pressure on franchisees, which has made it harder for franchise
operators to provide adequate pay and conditions for their
workers," HKCTU official Wong Yu Loy said in the statement.
"If the buyers in Hong Kong get squeezed by McDonald's as
they have in other countries, workers here may get even less as
a result," Wong said.
McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for
comment, but has said its franchise model globally is based on
mutually beneficial partnerships.
The sale has also been criticised by The Service Employees
International Union, a U.S. labour organisation, which warned in
a statement last month that previous such transactions in
markets - including Brazil and Puerto Rico - had hurt workers.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)