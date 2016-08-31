LOS ANGELES Aug 31 McDonald's Corp on
Wednesday said Michael Andres will retire as president of
McDonald's USA at the end of the year as the fast-food chain
works to boost domestic sales, which have been under pressure
from low prices at grocery stores.
Andres, 58, took the helm of U.S. and Canadian operations in
October 2014, returning to McDonald's after serving as chief
executive and chairman of the Logan's Roadhouse Inc
restaurant chain.
He will be replaced by Christopher Kempczinski, 47, who came
to McDonald's last year from Kraft Foods Group,
where he was executive vice president of growth initiatives and
president of its international business.
Jeff Stratton headed McDonald's USA before Andres, and was
58 when he retired. He also held the job for about two years.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)