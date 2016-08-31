LOS ANGELES Aug 31 McDonald's Corp on Wednesday said Michael Andres will retire as president of McDonald's USA at the end of the year as the fast-food chain works to boost domestic sales, which have been under pressure from low prices at grocery stores.

Andres, 58, took the helm of U.S. and Canadian operations in October 2014, returning to McDonald's after serving as chief executive and chairman of the Logan's Roadhouse Inc restaurant chain.

He will be replaced by Christopher Kempczinski, 47, who came to McDonald's last year from Kraft Foods Group, where he was executive vice president of growth initiatives and president of its international business.

Jeff Stratton headed McDonald's USA before Andres, and was 58 when he retired. He also held the job for about two years. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)