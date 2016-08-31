(Adds analyst comment, context on management changes)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Aug 31 McDonald's Corp on
Wednesday said Michael Andres will retire as president of
McDonald's USA at the end of the year as the fast-food chain
fights to maintain the momentum of its turnaround plan amid
intense competition from industry rivals and low grocery prices.
Andres, 58, took the helm of U.S. operations in October 2014,
returning to McDonald's after serving as chief executive and
chairman of the Logan's Roadhouse Inc restaurant
chain.
Andres was appointed by Don Thompson, who was CEO before
Steve Easterbrook was elevated to that job in 2015 with the
mandate to revitalize McDonald's slumping business.
Andres will be succeeded by Christopher Kempczinski, 47,
currently McDonald's executive vice president of strategy,
business development and innovation.
Kempczinski came to McDonald's last year from Kraft Foods
Group, where he was executive vice president of
growth initiatives and president of its international business.
The United States is McDonald's top profit market and
analysts said the announcement was unexpected.
"This comes as a surprise," Hedgeye Risk Management analyst
Howard Penney said.
"The biggest question becomes the continuity of the
turnaround," said Penney, who added that McDonald's has a deep
bench of management talent.
Jeff Stratton, who headed McDonald's USA before Andres, was
58 when he retired. He also held the job for about two years.
Shares of McDonald's were up 0.3 percent at $115.66 in
extended trading.
