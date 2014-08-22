Aug 22 McDonald's Corp named former
executive Mike Andres as president of McDonald's USA replacing
Jeff Stratton, as part of efforts to arrest falling sales in its
home market.
The world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue has been
struggling in the United States, where tough competition from
Wendy's Co and Burger King Worldwide Inc, as
well as sluggish job and wage growth, are hurting sales.
U.S. same-restaurant sales, which have been down or flat
since November 2013, fell 3.2 percent in July.
Andres' appointment is the second change in the position in
the last two years.
He re-joins from restaurant chain Logan's Roadhouse Inc,
where he was chief executive and chairman.
Andres, 56, will takeover on Oct. 15 and will also oversee
the Canadian market, the company said.
In his earlier 30-year stint with the company, Andres worked
in various roles including as president of the central division
in the U.S.
Stratton, 58, who has been the U.S. head for about two
years, will retire after 41 years with the company.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)