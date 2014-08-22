(Adds analyst comment, context)
By Lisa Baertlein
Aug 22 McDonald's Corp is replacing its
U.S. president for the second time in two years, a move that
suggests increased pressure on Chief Executive Don Thompson to
improve sales in the fast food chain's home market.
The company on Friday named former McDonald's executive Mike
Andres as president of McDonald's USA, replacing Jeff Stratton,
who had been in the job since December 2012. McDonald's said
Stratton, 58, is retiring.
Since last November, the world's biggest fast-food chain by
revenue has suffered flat or declining monthly sales at its
established U.S. stores. Among other things, analysts blame
bloated menus for slower service, and said pressure has
intensified from resurgent rivals such as Wendy's Co and
Burger King Worldwide Inc.
"It's hard to argue that this type of turnover doesn't put
more scrutiny on a CEO," Bernstein Research analyst Sara
Senatore said of the U.S. management change.
"If results stay weak despite turnover in these executive
roles, then ultimately it's the responsibility of the CEO."
Thompson, who became president and CEO in July 2012, has
presided over a period of disappointing results from the U.S.
region due in part to internal missteps, brutal competition and
cautious spending by the lower-income consumers that frequent
the chain.
In selecting Andres, who currently is the CEO of
Nashville-based Logan's Roadhouse, McDonald's took the "rare"
step of choosing an outside executive to lead the U.S. business,
said Hedgeye Risk Management analyst Howard Penney. Stratton was
McDonald's chief restaurant officer prior to being named
president of the U.S. division.
"They're desperate," said Penney, who is among Wall Street's
most bearish restaurant analysts.
Still, Penney said Thompson likely has until the end of 2015
to show improvement in the business because some issues are seen
by investors to be beyond his control, such as the U.S. economy
and Russia, which shut some of McDonald's branches in Moscow
this week.
The Moscow closures were widely viewed as retaliation for
Western sanctions against Russia
Franchisees, investors and analysts have urged McDonald's to
simplify its menus to better compete with the likes of In-N-Out
Burger and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
Thompson has promised to get back to basics at McDonald's
USA. At the same time, he is introducing new kitchen equipment
that will allow diners to customize their hamburgers and
sandwiches, a strategy that has fallen flat with critics.
Andres, 56, will take over on Oct. 15. He rejoins McDonald's
after serving as chairman and CEO of Logan's Roadhouse, a chain
with 261 full-service restaurants in 23 states. He also will
oversee McDonald's Canada business.
Andres started his career at the Golden Arches as manager of
his family-owned McDonald's in northern California. During his
30 years he was president and CEO of Boston Market, then a
McDonald's subsidiary, and president of McDonald's central U.S.
division, the company said.
Shares in McDonald's edged down 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, to
$94.43 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Devika Krishna
Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Tiffany Wu)