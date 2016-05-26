By Justin Madden
| OAK BROOK, Ill.
OAK BROOK, Ill. May 26 Hundreds of protesters
rallied outside McDonald's Corp headquarters as
shareholders on Thursday approved executive compensation and
voted down a slate of shareholder resolutions, including those
involving political contributions and antibiotic use in meat
production.
The picketers are part of a national "Fight for $15"
movement that, along with an improving job market, has spurred
pay raises at major employers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and McDonald's, though not to the level demanded by
protesting workers and supporters.
McDonald's, the world's biggest fast-food chain, last summer
increased average worker pay to almost $10 per hour. But those
raises were limited to just a fraction of all McDonald's
restaurant workers in the United States because franchisees
operate almost 90 percent of the chain's 14,000 domestic
locations.
Protesters called on Chief Executive Officer Steve
Easterbrook, the architect of a turnaround plan that is gaining
traction with help from a sales boost from all-day breakfast, to
share the higher profits with all McDonald's workers rather than
just executives and shareholders.
Workers seeking pay of at least $15 per hour and the right
to unionize, and their supporters, have protested at the
company's annual meeting for years. Their actions this week
prompted McDonald's to temporarily close its Oak Brook,
Illinois, headquarters for the third year in a row.
"This comes down to holding McDonald's accountable for
keeping workers in poverty," said Naquasia LeGrand, 24, who
traveled 15 hours on a chartered bus from North Carolina, where
she makes $8.15 an hour as a McDonald's swing manager.
Angel Mitchell, a McDonald's worker from Chicago, spent a
rain-soaked night camping out at the company's headquarters.
"We cook and serve those all-day breakfasts that are making
McDonald's millions and millions, but we can't feed our own
families without turning to food stamps," Mitchell said.
McDonald's says it cannot tell its franchisees how to pay
their employees. The issue is the subject of a closely watched
case before the National Labor Relations Board.
"At McDonald's, we take seriously our role in helping
strengthen communities," providing many with their very first
job, spokeswoman Lisa McComb said by email on Wednesday as
protests kicked off.
The "Fight for $15" campaign is backed by the Service
Employees International Union and also includes people who work
in home care, child care, airports and higher education.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, Editing
by Peter Henderson and Lisa Von Ahn)