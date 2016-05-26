(Adds executive comment, vote outcome, updates number of
protesters)
By Justin Madden and Lisa Baertlein
OAK BROOK, Ill./LOS ANGELES May 26 U.S.
restaurant operators would probably not replace workers with
robots if they had to pay the $15 hourly wage demanded by
protesters, McDonald's Corp Chief Executive Officer
Steve Easterbrook told shareholders at the company's annual
meeting on Thursday.
Outside the meeting at McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook,
Illinois, about 1,000 fast-food workers and their supporters
called for higher wages and benefits. The picketers are part of
a national "Fight for $15" movement that, along with an
improving job market, has spurred wage hikes at major employers
such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and McDonald's, though not
to the level demanded by protesters.
Current and former fast-food executives have said a $15
hourly wage would force restaurants to replace workers with
kiosks, robotic french fry baggers, automatic pancake flippers
and other technology.
"I don't see it being a risk to job elimination,"
Easterbrook said when asked about the wage/robot theory.
"Ultimately we're in the service business. We will always have
an important human element."
Easterbrook has cited improved customer service as a key
reason for McDonald's recent turnaround. Higher pay and
technological advances are more likely to result in workers
being shifted to dining rooms and more service-oriented roles,
he said.
McDonald's last summer increased average worker pay to
almost $10 per hour. But those raises were limited to just a
fraction of all U.S. McDonald's restaurant workers because
franchisees operate almost 90 percent of the chain's 14,000
domestic locations.
Protesters, who also seek the right to unionize, called on
Easterbrook to share profit gains with all McDonald's workers,
not just executives and shareholders.
They have protested at the company's annual meeting for
years. This week, their actions prompted McDonald's to
temporarily close its headquarters for the third year in a row.
"This comes down to holding McDonald's accountable for
keeping workers in poverty," said Naquasia LeGrand, 24, who
traveled 15 hours on a chartered bus from North Carolina, where
she makes $8.15 an hour as a McDonald's swing manager.
Angel Mitchell, a McDonald's worker from Chicago, spent a
rain-soaked night camping out at the company's headquarters.
"We can't feed our own families without turning to food
stamps," Mitchell said.
McDonald's says it cannot tell its franchisees how to pay
their employees. The issue is the subject of a closely watched
case before the National Labor Relations Board.
The "Fight for $15" campaign is backed by the Service
Employees International Union and also includes people who work
in home care, child care, airports and higher education.
Also at the meeting, investors voted down a slate of
shareholder resolutions, including those involving disclosure of
political contributions and antibiotic use in meat production.
Reuters separately reported on Thursday that McDonald's main
French office was searched on May 18 as part of a tax probe.
McDonald's declined to comment on the search.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, Editing
by Peter Henderson and Lisa Von Ahn)