* Weighing whether to keep "premium" Angus burgers
* Revamp comes as rivals add variety to menus
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, March 1 McDonald's Corp,
under pressure from resurgent U.S. rivals, is cutting its Fruit
& Walnut Salad and Chicken Selects from U.S. menus and weighing
whether to keep its "premium" Angus burgers, a spokeswoman said
on Friday.
The menu shake-up comes at a time when hamburger chains such
as Burger King Worldwide Inc and Wendy's Co have
been closing the gap with McDonald's.
"As always, we are constantly evolving our menu and
listening to our customers to meet their changing needs,"
spokeswoman Danya Proud said in a statement.
The world's biggest hamburger chain for years held a huge
lead against most competitors, but some of those chains now are
luring away diners with fast-changing menus featuring tempting
new food.
Burger King and Wendy's recently mimicked McDonald's by
adding coffee drinks, smoothies and salads. Then, they used
their smaller size to their advantage by introducing a barrage
of limited-time and seasonal menus.
Because of its massive size, McDonald's has to test new food
items rigorously. Smaller chains can simply pull food flops and
move on.
McDonald's October global restaurant sales fell for the
first time in nine years. The company recently warned that it
expects sales and profit growth to be under pressure as diners
spend cautiously due to a lackluster economic performance in
most of its major markets.
McDonald's shares were down 0.2 percent in afternoon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.