By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 17 McDonald's Corp said
it would debut a "McPick" U.S. value menu in January as
turnaround efforts continue at the world's largest restaurant
chain by revenue.
The first promotion will be "McPick 2 for $2," and will run
from Jan. 4 through Feb. 8, McDonald's spokeswoman Lisa McComb
said on Tuesday, adding that the menu would offer choice and
flexibility.
McDonald's will still offer its Dollar Menu & More value
menu, which will share some items with the McPick menu, McComb
said.
McDonald's introduced the Dollar Menu & More to wean
customers off its $1 value menu. The goal with McPick is to
convince them to spend more money and to shake the chain's
reputation for serving cheap food.
"I believe we can own the modern definition of value,"
McDonald's Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook said at the
company's investor meeting last week, where he said new value
platform was in the works.
Easterbrook, who has vowed to remake McDonald's as a
"modern, progressive burger company," has been taking steps to
bolster the taste and quality of McDonald's food by using butter
instead of margarine on Egg McMuffins and switching to cage-free
eggs and chicken from animals raised with fewer antibiotics.
In October, McDonald's reported a stronger-than-expected
increase in third quarter sales at established restaurants,
ending six straight quarters of flat or declining results.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)