By David Ingram, Mica Rosenberg and Lisa Baertlein
| NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, April 2
NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES, April 2 McDonald's Corp's
announcement that it will raise the average pay at its
company-operated U.S. restaurants threatens to complicate an
ongoing labor dispute that turns on whether McDonald's can be
held responsible for the labor violations of its franchisees.
The decision to hike wages to around $10 an hour will affect
only 90,000 of the roughly 750,000 McDonald's restaurant workers
in the United States, because almost 90 percent of McDonald's
restaurants are run by franchisees.
The International Franchise Association said on Thursday the
move to raise wages was a "reminder" that McDonald's and its
roughly 12,500 franchised restaurants are not "joint employers."
The question of whether they are is at the center of closely
watched cases before the U.S. National Labor Relations Board
(NLRB) in which McDonald's has been accused by the agency's
attorneys of intimidating workers who participated in union
organizing and in a national protest movement calling for higher
wages.
Steve Caldeira, president of the International Franchise
Association, a trade group that represents franchisors including
McDonald's and KFC parent Yum Brands Inc, said the wage
plan demonstrates independent decision-making by franchisees
separate from McDonald's.
"If the franchisees want to also raise the wages of their
employees, they have every right as independent business owners
to make decisions that allow them to hire and retain the best
employees in the local markets where they operate," Caldeira
said in a statement on Thursday.
But some worker advocates downplayed the significance of the
wage decision to the NLRB proceedings.
The wage decision is not enough to show that franchisees are
independent, said Catherine Ruckelshaus, general counsel of the
National Employment Law Project, a nonprofit in New York that
advocates for workers and has criticized McDonald's. She said
the questions before the NLRB are different than simply wage
levels.
"McDonald's is pretty unique in terms of its control over
its franchisees. It micromanages, controlling things like when
workers clock out and clock in, thanks to their technology,"
Ruckelshaus said. The technology includes a computer system that
tracks the number of burgers sold and calculates whether a
franchisee should take a worker off the clock to keep labor
costs in check.
Karen King, the chief people officer at McDonald's, said it
would not be appropriate for the company to make a
recommendation on wages to franchisees.
"Some may follow. Some may not. We can't dictate what they
do in the wage arena," King told Reuters in an interview. King
said the NLRB cases did not figure into the McDonald's wage
move.
A NLRB administrative law judge is presiding over the NLRB
cases, and a consolidated trial is scheduled to begin in May.
The NLRB attorneys have argued that Illinois-based McDonald's
and the franchisees should be held jointly responsible because
corporate policies and franchise agreements have a major impact
on working conditions. McDonald's has denied the allegations.
Any decision by the judge, Lauren Esposito, is expected to
be appealed to the five-member board and, ultimately, to federal
courts. The outcome of the proceedings could have wide-ranging
implications for franchise businesses and other types of
employers.
The decision to raise wages probably does put some pressure
on franchisees to do the same, said Sara Senatore, restaurant
analyst for Bernstein Research, a Wall Street research firm. She
said that fast-food chains such as McDonald's compete for
workers with each other and with retailers such as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, which this month raised worker wages.
"Market forces in this case are going to be pretty powerful.
Franchisees are small-business people. Ultimately, they're going
to do what's dictated by the competitive environment," Senatore
said.
