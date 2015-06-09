(Adds details, share move)
June 9 McDonald's Corp said it hired
Robert Gibbs, U.S. President Barack Obama's press secretary
during his first term, as its chief communications officer.
The world's biggest restaurant chain by sales also named
Bacardi Ltd's Silvia Lagnado as its chief marketing
officer, a position vacant since 2010.
Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook laid out plans in May to
overhaul the company's businesses and management as part of
efforts to make the fast-food chain a "modern, progressive
burger company."
McDonald's, which on Monday reported its 12th straight
decline in monthly same-store sales, is fighting to lure back
customers lost to more nimble rivals and increasing demand for
fresh, less-processed food.
Most of McDonald's global marketing responsibilities since
2010 had been carried out by Dean Barrett, senior vice president
of global marketing, who recently retired.
Gibbs replaces Bridget Coffing who announced her retirement
in March.
He joins McDonald's from The Incite Agency, a strategic
communications advisory firm he co-founded in 2013.
McDonald's shares were down 0.4 percent at $95.91 at midday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)