April 27 McDonald's Corp said it is
testing new recipes for its staple Chicken McNuggets snack in
some U.S. markets to cater to growing consumer demand for
healthier food.
The company said on Wednesday it started testing a "simpler"
recipe for the snack in 140 restaurants in Oregon and Washington
state last month.
McDonald's did not detail the specific ingredients in the
new nuggets, but said it was a recipe "parents can feel good
about."
The nuggets being tested in Portland do not contain any
artificial preservatives, the company said in an emailed
statement.
McDonald's also did not say whether it would roll out the
new recipes nationally.
The news, which was first reported by Crain's Chicago
Business, follows McDonald's announcement last year that it
would phase out human antibiotics from its chicken supply in the
United States within the next two years.
