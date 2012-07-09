Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
LONDON Top officials in the International Olympic Committee have questioned whether it is appropriate to allow high-calorie consumer brands to continue sponsoring the Games, the president of the IOC said.
Jacques Rogge said in an interview with the Financial Times there had been a "question mark" over the sponsorship of the Olympics by McDonald's (MCD.N) and Coca-Cola (KO.N), driven by global obesity concerns.
"For those companies, we've said to them: 'Listen, there is an issue in terms of the growing trend on obesity, what are you going to do about that?'" he said in the article, published on the FT's website.
McDonald's, whose four restaurants in London's Olympic Park include its biggest in the world, extended its 36-year backing of the Games in January by signing up as sponsor for another eight years.
(Writing by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Dale Hudson)
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
PARIS If a place in the French Open final were not a big enough prize, the world number one spot will also be at stake when third-ranked Karolina Pliskova meets number four Simona Halep at Roland Garros on Thursday.