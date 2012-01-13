* Value of deal likely to be about $200 mln
* Games have seven major sponsors for next 8 years
LONDON Jan 13
U.S. fast food chain McDonald's has signed up to sponsor
the Olympics for a further eight years, meaning athletes and
fans will be offered its burgers and fries in the official
restaurants at Games venues until 2020.
The value of the new deal was not given but it was likely to
be about $200 million based on what sponsors have paid in the
past. McDonald's is the seventh major company to agree to
support the Games until 2020.
"We are delighted that McDonald's, our long-time and valued
Olympic Partner for more than 35 years, is continuing its
ongoing commitment not only to help fund the Olympic Games but
also to support the Olympic Movement around the world and
ultimately the athletes themselves," IOC President Jacques Rogge
said in a statement on Friday.
The agreement was signed at the world youth Olympic Games in
the Austrian city of Innsbruck.
The move will help boost McDonald's brand in fast-growing
economies, with the 2014 Winter Games to be held in the Russian
city of Sochi and the 2016 summer Games in Rio de Janeiro,
Brazil. The 2018 Winter Games will be held in Pyeongchang, South
Korea, with the 2020 summer venue yet to be decided.
The IOC does not want to see deals go past 2020 because it
plans to review its sponsorship programme beyond that date to
take account of developments in technology.
The IOC received revenues of $957 million from its 11
leading sponsors for the Winter Games in 2010 in Vancouver and
the Olympics in London this year.
Atos Origin, Panasonic and Samsung have extended their
partnerships until Rio while Coca-Cola, Visa, Omega, Dow, GE and
Procter & Gamble have also signed deals until the 2020 Games.
Taiwan-based computer company Acer is the only
Leading sponsor that has not so far renewed its sponsorship.
"We believe that the long-term agreements we have in place
with leading companies are a testament to the continued strength
and appeal of the Olympic Games as a global marketing platform
for sport," said Gerhard Heiberg, IOC Marketing Commission
Chairman.
McDonald's, an Olympic sponsor since 1976, began
its involvement at the 1968 Winter Games when it flew hamburgers
to U.S. athletes in the French Alpine resort of Grenoble after
they reported being homesick for American food.
McDonald's will have four restaurants in the Olympic Park in
east London for this summer's Games -- one will be for athletes
in the Olympic Village, one for journalists in the Main Press
Centre and two for spectators.