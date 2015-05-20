(Adds McDonald's and worker comment, details from protest)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO May 20 Thousands of McDonald's workers
seeking a minimum wage of $15 per hour swarmed the fast-food
giant's headquarters for the first of two days of protests to
coincide with the fast-food chain's annual meeting on Thursday.
Protests by low-wage fast-food and retail workers have
helped fuel a national debate about pay levels. Companies such
as McDonald's Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc are
raising starting pay and cities like Seattle and Chicago are
boosting their minimum wages over time.
Tyree Johnson, 47, of Chicago joined thousands of others for
noisy but peaceful protests outside McDonald's headquarters in
the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook on Wednesday.
"They keep telling me they value me but they don't give me
more money," said Johnson, who has worked in McDonald's
restaurants since 1992 and says he lives in a men's hotel
because he can't afford an apartment on his wage of $8.55 per
hour.
"We respect their right to peacefully protest," McDonald's
spokeswoman Heidi Barker Sa Shekhem said. She said the world's
largest restaurant chain regularly looks at the wage issue.
Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's new chief executive, last
month announced that starting pay at company-operated
restaurants would be set at $1 above the locally mandated
minimum wage, beginning on July 1. By the end of 2016,
McDonald's expects the average hourly pay rate to be above $10
per hour.
Those increases only apply to some 90,000 workers at the
roughly 1,500 U.S. restaurants McDonald's operates. They do not
affect around 660,000 other restaurant workers employed by U.S.
McDonald's franchisees.
Some workers were quick to criticize the announcement,
saying it was too little to make a real difference and affected
too few workers.
The decision also angered some McDonald's restaurant
operators, who said it would put additional cost pressure on
franchisees struggling to maintain profits at a time when sales
have been weakened by intense competition and internal missteps
that have slowed service.
The Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which
backs the worker protests, also is pressuring McDonald's through
legislative and regulatory channels.
On Wednesday, a group of top U.S. pension fund leaders
warned that McDonald's and other companies may be jeopardizing
their own futures by returning excessive amounts of cash to
investors via share buybacks.
Twenty-nine states and Washington, D.C., currently have
minimum wages above the federal minimum of $7.25 per hour.
