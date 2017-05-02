(Adds comment from California and Illinois agencies)
LOS ANGELES May 2 The Service Employees
International Union, backer of a five-year campaign to improve
pay and job conditions for fast-food workers, on Tuesday asked
Illinois and California officials to investigate how McDonald's
Corp calculates restaurant rents, which generate about
one-fourth of its revenue.
The union behind the "Fight for $15," campaign alleges that
McDonald's does not accurately or specifically disclose the
formula used to set rents and that it charges far more than
landlords of other fast-food chains. That makes it difficult for
the company's 2,500 U.S. franchisees to raise hourly wages for
restaurant crews, it said.
"McDonald's sky-high rents leave franchisees financially
squeezed, making it difficult to impossible for many of them to
pay workers anything more than minimum wage," said Scott
Courtney, executive vice president of the SEIU, in a statement
announcing the requests to the Illinois attorney general's
office and the California Department of Business Oversight.
"We are confident in the legality and appropriateness of our
financial relations with our franchisees and our disclosures of
those relationships," McDonald's said in a statement. "Our
business model helps our franchisees secure prime real estate
locations and reflects a significant level of company investment
in the restaurant premises."
California's Department of Business Oversight said in an
email that it "takes these allegations seriously and is
reviewing the matter. Until that review is complete, the DBO
must decline further comment."
A spokeswoman for the Illinois attorney general's office
said it received the request and is reviewing it.
McDonald's, unlike many other restaurant chains, either owns
or holds long-term leases on its restaurant sites. It then
leases or sublets properties to franchisees.
The fast-food company last year collected over $6.1 billion
in rent from its more than 31,000 franchised restaurants,
according to regulatory filings.
"This issue is always bubbling," said John Gordon, founder
of Pacific Management Consulting Group.
SEIU's move comes a week after McDonald's Chief Executive
Steve Easterbrook told investors that franchisees were
overwhelmingly positive about the company's now two-year-old
turnaround plan, which depends in part on convincing restaurant
operators that growth is strong enough to justify pricey
property renovations.
Easterbrook in March told analysts that McDonald's
franchisees continue to generate cash flow growth at or near
all-time highs in many of its markets worldwide.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Dan
Grebler, G Crosse)